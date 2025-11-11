Delhi bomb blasts: 2-min silence observed during Ganga aarti in Varanasi

“We all pray to Lord Vishwanath and Maa Ganga to grant peace and salvation to the victims,” Mishra added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th November 2025 2:00 am IST
Heightened security in Delhi after blast near Red Fort
Security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed 12 lives and left several injured. (Source: PTI)

Varanasi: A two-minute silence was observed with ‘deepdaan’ (lighting diyas) on Tuesday during the daily Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat here to pay tribute to Monday’s Delhi bomb blast victims.

Sushant Mishra, president of the Ganga Sewa Nidhi, said the blast in Delhi claimed several lives and left many injured, terming it a unfortunate incident for the country.

He said that during the aarti, priests and devotees from India and abroad offered deepdaan and observed silence for the peace of the departed souls.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“We all pray to Lord Vishwanath and Maa Ganga to grant peace and salvation to the victims,” Mishra added.

The car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left at least 12 people dead and several others injured.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th November 2025 2:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button