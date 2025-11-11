Delhi bomb blasts: 2-min silence observed during Ganga aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi: A two-minute silence was observed with ‘deepdaan’ (lighting diyas) on Tuesday during the daily Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat here to pay tribute to Monday’s Delhi bomb blast victims.

Sushant Mishra, president of the Ganga Sewa Nidhi, said the blast in Delhi claimed several lives and left many injured, terming it a unfortunate incident for the country.

He said that during the aarti, priests and devotees from India and abroad offered deepdaan and observed silence for the peace of the departed souls.

“We all pray to Lord Vishwanath and Maa Ganga to grant peace and salvation to the victims,” Mishra added.

The car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left at least 12 people dead and several others injured.