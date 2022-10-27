Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight hit by bird

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb on Thursday, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: “Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.”

Also Read JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for us: Zuckerberg

On October 14, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Mumbai also due to a bird hit.