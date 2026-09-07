Delhi building collapse: ABVP gathers at Civic Centre to protest

Around 150-200 ABVP students gathered at the Civic Centre here on Sunday to protest against the building collapse incident in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, police said.

The protesters entered the Civic Centre through Gate No. 5 and staged a demonstration outside the main building, raising slogans and protesting against the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

“During the protest, some demonstrators attempted to forcibly enter the main Civic Centre building, following which jostling broke out between the protesters and police personnel,” a senior police officer said.

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The police detained around 15 students and took them to the Kamla Market police station, where action under the Delhi Police Act was being initiated, he said.

The remaining protesters were subsequently dispersed from the spot.

The situation is presently under control and there is no further disturbance at the Civic Centre. The protest was held following the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Southwest Delhi, in which five people were killed and several others injured.