Delhi: Bulldozer rolls near Samaypur Badli metro station

New Delhi: Several shanties located near the Samaypur Badli metro station in the national capital were razed to the ground under the ongoing demolition drive on Friday.

The demolished shanties were illegally constructed on the pavement of the main road, i.e., on the government land, just below the metro bridge.

As the officials of the civic body arrived there, the people, rather than resisting the drive, were seen removing the temporarily constructed structures by themselves. Ashok Yadav, a resident of Samaypur village, while speaking to the mediapersons, praised the MC’s drive against the illegal encroachments in the area.

“The place where the shanties were located was the single entry point to our village. Passing from here has become a very difficult job. There was not even space for cycle rickshaws to pass during the evening time,” he said.

Most of the shanties that were demolished had a tarpaulin roof, which after the demolition could be seen lying strewn on the road along with other household items.

Area Councillor and former Mayor Preeti Aggarwal said the said illegal encroachment was there for the past many years. “We are removing these encroachments only for the people. We are just taking necessary action,” she said.

However, the poor people were anguished after their shanties were demolished and expressed strong resentment against the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.