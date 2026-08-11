Delhi Capitals IPL player Abhishek Porel held on rape charges

Kolkata: Indian Premier League (IPL) Delhi Capitals player Abhishek Porel was arrested by police in Hooghly district following allegations that he had sexual relations with a woman on the promise of marriage, an official said on Tuesday, August 11.

“There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today,” Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunwar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

Police have registered a case against the cricketer under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act, police sources said.

The Bengali cricketer was arrested by the Mogra police late Monday night and is likely to be produced before a court in Chinsurah later on Tuesday.

A woman medical student from Karnataka lodged a complaint against Porel at Mogra police station on June 23, alleging that they had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation into the allegations.

Police teams subsequently visited Porel’s residence in Chandannagar several times but could not find him there.

Reactions from Porel and his family are awaited.