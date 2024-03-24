Delhi CM Kejriwal issues 1st direction from ED custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Published: 24th March 2024
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, AAP sources said on Sunday.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency’s custody till March 28.

“He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government’s Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day,” the party sources said.

The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail.

