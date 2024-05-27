Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks extension of interim bail on health grounds

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor’s approval.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea, has sought extension of the interim bail by seven more days on health grounds, including that he has lost seven kgs.

The plea said the chief minister is required to undergo some medical tests and for this purpose, the interim bail, which is ending on June 1, be extended.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.