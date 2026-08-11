Delhi CM, ministers take out Tiranga Yatra in Assembly premises

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her ministers and BJP MLAs, participated in a Tiranga Yatra in the Assembly premises on Tuesday, August 11.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Home Minister Ashish Sood also participated in the event.

The BJP is taking out Tiranga Yatras across the city ahead of Independence Day, highlighting the contribution of freedom fighters and nationalist leaders who participated in the freedom movement.

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Sirsa said the Tiranga Yatra under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was taken out to display people’s love and affection for the national flag that represented the pride and glory of the country.