Delhi: Congress lashes out after cops’ alleged attack on party HQ

The Delhi police denied the allegations made by Congress workers wherein they claimed that cops barged into their headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and assaulted them with batons. The workers also had claimed that police officials detained Congress leaders.

The police’s alleged forceful entry comes in the wake the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation relating to the National Herald case.

Many Congress leaders including Rajashthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were detained.

Mr @SachinPilot detained by Delhi Police



Mr Pilot was trying to reach AICC headquarters , Delhi

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram shared a video on Twitter terming Delhi Police as “The BJP’s private militia”.

@DelhiPolice behaving like the private militia of the @BJP4India by entering the HQ of the @INCIndia

Congress Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V, also known as “Oxygen Man of India” for helping many desperate people during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, was kicked by a policeman while being taken away for protesting against ED.

Congress IYC President Srinivas BV being kicked by a policeman while he is being taken away for protesting against ED. This man is called "Oxygen Man of India" for helping many desperate people during second wave of Pandemic. Even foreign consulates reached out him for Oxygen.

Congress reacts strongly

Reacting sharply at the Delhi Police’s attitude towards its workers and leaders, chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said the country’s situation “is in front of everyone”.

Baghel’s car was stopped by the Delhi Police when he tried to enter the headquarters.

“The atmosphere in the country is in front of everyone to see. I could not bring my own staff inside the AICC office. No one else is allowed. Political activists cannot enter their party offices. This is happening for the first time in the country,” Baghel said.

“They are trying to stop political activities of leaders. You can only suppress someone till a limit, and now, all limits have been crossed,” he said.

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot described the present situation in the country as “very dangerous”.

“No one knows what will happen tomorrow. There is a sense of fear in every alley, every home. Democracy is in danger, and the Constitution is being violated. The approach of RSS-BJP is very dangerous,” Gehlot said.

Later in the day, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surewala, while speaking to reporters, demanded the Central government live stream the ongoing case.

“Let the Prime Minister and the Home Minister also join the probe and sit there, and let the country see this is only a facade because there is no case and nothing to ask,” Randeep Surewala told reporters.

Demanding an FIR, suspension, and a disciplinary inquiry against the Delhi Police, Randeep said that the Congress, as a retaliation, will ‘gherao‘ all Raj Bhavans across India and hold protests at all district levels across the country.

Delhi| In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by Delhi police at stance of govt, they entered Congress office & beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated & will be accounted for: Cong leader, Randeep Surjewala

Delhi Police denies all allegations

Delhi Police have denied the allegations of baton-charging Congress workers inside the party headquarters located at 24, Akbar Road in the national capital.

“This is untrue and false news. No such incident took place,” deputy commissioner of police Amruttha Guguloth said. Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda also shared similar views.

“There was a minor fracas outside the Congress headquarters when some people who came outside on the road threw barricades at the police. Police lathi charging or barging inside AICC HQ is utterly wrong. No such thing happened,” the Special CP said.

Is this democracy? asks Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition Congress party leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress president DK Shivakumar condemned Delhi Police’s action against its party workers in the national capital.

“Is this a democracy? Is it not an injustice to arrest leaders going to the party office?” Shivakumar questioned and added that he had never seen politics stoop so low.

“Our leaders have not done anything wrong and we will continue with our protests,” he said.

(The story has been edited with inputs from agencies)