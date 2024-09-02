Delhi Congress president attacks AAP after arrest of MLA Amanatullah Khan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2024 8:54 pm IST
HC trashes AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's plea against bad character tag
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday alleged that the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA and chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan by the ED was yet another example of the “deep-rooted corruption and cheating prevalent in the AAP government”.

In a statement, Yadav alleged that Khan was perhaps the 19th AAP MLA to come under the scanner of probe agencies for corruption.

Also Read
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

The Congress and AAP had fought the recent Lok Saba election in alliance in Delhi but the BJP had bagged all seven seats.

The Delhi Congress had complained to the Lieutenant Governor nearly three years ago about Khan’s corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board, following which the probe agencies were put on his trail, and the ED arrest was a culmination of that process, Yadav claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Khan from his residence in Okhla here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) hours after the agency conducted a search on the premises.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2024 8:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button