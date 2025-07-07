Delhi court defers case against Kapil Mishra after warning his counsel

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday deferred the arguments on charges against Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra after warning his counsel, who sought the adjournment, to be cautious in future.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya was hearing a case against Mishra for allegedly posting objectionable remarks related to Delhi legislative assembly elections from his X handle on January 23, 2020.

“Adjournment has been sought on behalf of counsel Himanshu Sethi stating that the senior counsel Pawan Narang (Mishra’s advocate) could not attend (the hearing) due to his personal difficulty. Adjournment is allowed with a warning to be cautious in future. Put up for further arguments on charge on July 18,” the court said.

The court said Delhi Police had filed an additional supplementary chargesheet while noting the submissions of the ACP concerned who said the investigation had concluded “in all respects”.

“Reply from Twitter (now X) has been filed along with the additional supplementary chargesheet, along with other documents. Written arguments on charge have been filed,” the court added.

The court took cognisance of the offence under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act against Mishra.

A special court on March 7 dismissed Mishra’s plea against summoning for making “objectionable statements” and violating the model code of conduct in 2020.

The court said the Election Commission of India was under the constitutional obligation to prevent the candidates from indulging in “vitriolic vituperation with impunity, vitiating and contaminating the atmosphere for free and fair election”.