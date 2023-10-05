Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till Oct 10

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday, October 5, sent senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to ED custody till October 10.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his family members and his wife. They attacked BJP saying that it has no counter to their honesty and they are forcibly arresting people.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said that we are an honest party and it is the reason why we are facing the problems. “If we too become corrupt, all our problems will be sorted out,” he said.

He said that their (BJP) main problem is that they are the biggest corrupt and they have no counter to our honesty.

The arrest of the 51-year-old Singh, who became the second high-profile leader of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) to be nabbed in the case relating to the now scrapped Excise policy after former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, has sparked a political slugfest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

The ED case is based on the CBI FIR it registered on August 17 last year against 15 people, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused number one. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, in a separate money laundering case.