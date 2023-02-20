Delhi: CPI (ML)'s 'Bharat Bachao' conference on March 11, 12

The Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) Red Star’s anti-fascist ‘Bharat Bachao’, conference is scheduled to be held on March 11 and 12 at 10:30 am in New Delhi.

Defeating RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) non-fascism is the motive behind the national conference.

Also Read Arundhati Roy attends CPI(ML) Liberation function in Patna

Fascism is a political movement that embraces far-right nationalism and the forceful suppression of any opposition, all overseen by an authoritarian government.

The two-day national conference will be held at HKS Surjeeth Bhavan, near Mata Sundari Women’s College, Upadyaya Marg, New Delhi.

The party has taken up the initiative in order to uphold the aspirations of the Indian independence movement, in addition, to saving Democracy and Constitution while defeating fascism.