Delhi Excise policy case: Court allows early hearing on bail plea of Sisodia

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday preponed the hearing on the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in CBI and ED cases related to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Special Judge, Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, after going through the submissions, decided to fix the matter for April 2, 2024. Earlier, the bail hearing was listed for April 4.

The court deferred the hearing on the bail application twice. Yesterday, it was adjourned for April 4.

Manish Sisodia has filed an application seeking a preponement of the date of his bail hearing. The application had sought a hearing to be fixed for April 1, 2024.

Earlier, the Special Judge, MK Nagpal, was hearing the plea. However, he was transferred to Tis Hazari Court on March 19. He had started hearing the plea after the curative petition of Sisodia was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

On March 18, CBI opposed the bail plea and said that some high-profile people may be arrested. The investigation is going on and this accused may hamper it.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur began by stating that the Supreme Court (SC) has observed that 13 months have passed and granted bail to Benoy Babu.

The senior advocate had also said “I (Manish Sisodia) satisfy the triple test. He is not at flight risk. There is no chance of tampering with evidence. There is no evidence left now. All have become approvers.”

He further submitted that, besides, the fact is that there is no loss to the exchequer but profit to the exchequer. No loss to even any private person or any consumer. No money was paid by him and vice versa, Mathur said.

He also argued that the main charge sheet and charge sheets have been filed. No development in terms of trial, or snail pace. There are 400-plus witnesses, and the trial has not commenced.

On the other hand, the bail plea was opposed by Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Pankaj Gupta. He argued that there was no delay from our side. The trial starts after the arguments on charge. We’re trying to start that. The accused are delaying the trial.

The CBI APP submitted that some high-profile people may be arrested. The investigation is ongoing and this accused may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation.

The application should be dismissed, Pankaj Gupta submitted.