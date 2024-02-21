Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons BRS MLC K Kavitha for questioning

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, February 21, has once again summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha for questioning on February 28, in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’, officials said.

She was questioned by the CBI in December 2023 and by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 12, 2023, and was summoned again on March 16 and March 20, 2023.

The ED claims that Kavitha was associated with the South Group, which includes individuals such as Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Sarath Reddy, and Sameer Mahendru, and that she played a role in cementing Mahendru’s alleged partnership with the South Group via phone calls and meetings.

In September 2023, Kavitha secured a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court, which directed the ED not to issue coercive actions or summons without notice until September 26, 2023.

Kavitha has denied any wrongdoing, stating repeatedly that she is being targeted by the BJP-led central government due to “political vendetta”.

She has also accused the probe agencies of being “biased and politically motivated.”

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)