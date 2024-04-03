Delhi: Flyer smuggles 1200 grams of gold from Dubai, held

Delhi Customs posted a video showing that the airport officers recovered the smuggle gold hidden under the seat of the aircraft.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2024 9:21 pm IST
Delhi: Flyer smuggles 1200 grams of gold from Dubai, held
Photo: Delhi Customs/X

Customs officials arrested an Indian passenger coming from the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling 1200 grams of gold at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after he arrived at Delhi airport on Wednesday, April 3.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passenger was arrested based on intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold worth Rs 71.16 lakh.

Delhi Customs also posted a video showing that the airport officers recovered the smuggled gold hidden under the seat of the aircraft.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from him. Further investigations are underway.

Gold smugglers are increasingly employing innovative methods to circumvent customs authorities.

On March 21, customs officials in Delhi seized 995 grams of gold worth more than Rs 57.9 lakh from an Indian passenger on a flight from Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

