Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Here’s how to beat the rush at Dubai Airport

Ahead of Eid Al Fitr, Dubai International (DXB), the world’s leading airport for international passenger traffic, is gearing up to welcome an estimated 3.6 million travellers from Tuesday, April 2 to Monday, April 15.

The influx coincides with the week-long Eid Al-Fitr holiday and spring break.

During this period, the average daily traffic is expected to exceed 258,000 guests, with particularly busy weekends forecasted.

The busiest day for travel will be Saturday, April 13, when more than 2,92,000 people will transit the airport.

“Dubai Airports, along with airlines and service partners, is dedicated to providing a memorable experience for all guests, whether returning home for holidays or passing through,” DXB said in a statement.

Tips shared by DXB travellers to navigate the rush

Emirates passengers can choose between home or city check-in options, while flydubai advises travellers to arrive at least four hours before departure.

Other airline guests are advised to arrive at DXB three hours before their scheduled departure time and use online check-in options to save time.

Smart Gates offers an expedited passport control process for families with children over 12.

Photo: DXB

Stay updated on the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary travel documents ready.

It is crucial to ensure that spare batteries and power banks are included in your hand luggage.

During peak periods, only passengers can enter terminals, so farewells should be exchanged at home.