Here’s where you can watch Eid Al-Fitr 2024 fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), no celebration is complete without a breathtaking firework displays, and Eid is no exception.

With the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 coming to an end and Eid Al-Fitr approaching, the country recently declared a one-week statutory holiday for both public and private sectors, starting from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14.

This year, residents can enjoy a nine-day break for Eid Al-Fitr as Saturday and Sunday are official weekend in the country.

This year in the UAE, the festival of Eid Al-Fitr is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10, as per astronomical calculations.

If you are not leaving the country for Eid, you may witness the spectacular show at one of these places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi— which mentioned below.

Witness Eid Al-Fitr fireworks in Dubai

Global Village

Dubai’s Global Village is hosting fireworks display from April 10 to 14, featuring at daily 9 pm UAE time.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The destination, home to a number of theme parks, will host a firework show on Eid Al-Fitr’s first day, followed by daily laser shows from April 10 to 12.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall will host stunning Eid celebrations with fireworks displays starting at 8 pm UAE time on April 10.

Al Seef

On April 11, enjoy stunning fireworks at Al Seef, arrive early for best seats, and indulge in special menus at nearby restaurants.

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

On the third day of Eid Al-Fitr at 8 pm UAE time, a firework display will take place on the man-made island opposite JBR, accessible from the promenade, bridge, or waterfront restaurants.

Watch Eid Al-Fitr fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Al Hudayriyat Island

Abu Dhabi’s adventure playground will host a family-friendly firework display on the first day of Eid, illuminating the night sky at 9 pm UAE time in Marsana.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Island will showcase Eid entertainment with a captivating display of fireworks on the first three nights, starting at 9 pm UAE time and viewed from Yas Bay Waterfront.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Abu Dhabi Corniche, boasting an 8 km pristine beachfront, is a picturesque location perfect for witnessing Eid Al-Fitr fireworks.