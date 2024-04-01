Eid Al-Fitr 2024: UAE announces holidays for private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, April 1, announced Eid Al-Fitr holidays for employees working in the private sector.

Private sector employees will get holidays from Monday, April 8 (Ramzan 29) and last till Shawwal 3 (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date).

Since Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in the Emirates, private sector employees will enjoy nine consecutive days off, starting from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 14.

The work will resume on Monday, April 15.

Earlier on Monday, Sharjah Human Resources Department announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees.

The employees will get holidays from Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14, and resume work on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Since Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are official weekend days in the Sharjah, government employees will enjoy 10-days holidayd for Eid Al-Fitr.

On Sunday, March 31, UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources annnounced that employees will get holidays from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14, returning to work on Monday, April 15.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramzan, the holy month that began on March 11.

According to astrologers, this year in the UAE, Ramzan will be 30 days longer.

This gives the most likely start of Eid Al-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10.

However, the official decision will be announced on the 29th day of the holy month of Ramzan, on Monday, April 8.