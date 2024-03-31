UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector

The government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, March 31, announced a one-week holidays for public sector employees to mark Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH-2024.

The employees will get holidays from Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14, and resume work on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Since Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in the Emirates, government employees will enjoy nine consecutive days off

UAE Cabinet has mandated one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for federal government#UAEGOV pic.twitter.com/kZP5rIibFf — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 31, 2024

What is Eid Al-Fitr?

At the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr is a holiday that marks the end of a full month of fasting. Practiced vary around the world, but it usually includes morning prayers, public holidays, visits with family and friends, new clothes and henna, gift-giving, and charitable contributions.

When is Eid Al-Fitr and how is it determined?

The end of the Ramzan is confirmed in the same way as the beginning, by the moon sighting committee, who is responsible for observing the crescent of the new moon.

The duration of the Ramzan is determined by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months with a total of 354 or 355 days.

This means that each month can last either 29 or 30 days.

According to astrologers, this year in the UAE, Ramzan will be 30 days long.

This gives the most likely start of Eid Al-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10.