Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Saudi Arabia announces holidays for private sector

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors to mark Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH-2024.

The holiday marks the end of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, which began on March 11.

The holiday will begin in the Kingdom at the end of the working day on Monday, Ramzan 29, 1445, corresponding to April 8.

And with the Eid holiday coinciding with a weekend in the Saudi Arabia, citizens and residents can expect up to six days of leave.

🗓️ || موعد إجازة #عيد_الفطر_المبارك للقطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي.



وكل عام وأنتم بخير. pic.twitter.com/GUmajTiSL7 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) March 23, 2024

About Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This holiday marks the end of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is a time of joy and celebration, as families and friends gather to enjoy the festivities.

Eid Al-Fitr is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, the exact date varies depending on the sighting of the new crescent. This festival lasts for three days and is a time of forgiveness, compassion and gratitude.