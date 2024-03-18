Eid Al-Fitr in UAE likely to fall on this day

Abu Dhabi: The first day of Shawaal and Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”)-2024 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 10, as per astronomical calculations.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, predicts the Shawaal crescent’s birth on Monday, April 8 will coincide with a total solar eclipse, making the moon invisible after sunset.

The crescent birth before midnight will mean that it can be visible after sunset on Tuesday, April 9, in most Islamic countries, he added.

Therefore, Muslims are likely to fast for 30 days during the current holy month with Eid Al-Fitr likely to fall on the predicted day in UAE.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramzan and always takes place on the first day of Shawaal, the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar.

The month of Shawaal is also of significance to Muslims. It is during this month that Allah has bestowed the Eid Al-Fitr celebration. The month is considered Allah’s reward for the successful completion of Ramzan.

Fasting for a period of six days in the month of Shawaal is of immense virtue to the Muslims. It also compensates for any shortfalls that one might have made during the fasting of Ramzan.