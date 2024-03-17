Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims restricted to one Umrah during Ramzan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during the current holy month of Ramzan.

The move aims to reduce overcrowding during Ramzan, the peak Umrah season.

Also Read Over 5M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in 1st week of Ramzan

In a statement, the ministry said that the permits for two or more Umrah pilgrimages will not be issued during the holy month to alleviate congestion and provide comfort for all pilgrims.

Ramadan is the month of altruism and the season of compassion. By being content with one Umrah, you allow others to perform their Umrah in ease.#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#Ease_and_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/hnf2bj9f7G — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) March 10, 2024

To obtain a permit for performing Umrah, people can use the Nusuk App. The ministry also directed pilgrims to follow the date and timing as there is no possibility of changing it in the system. If a pilgrim wants to make changes, they must cancel their permit and apply again.

Obtaining the Umrah permit, facilitates entry into the Grand Mosque, and performance of the rituals.#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#Ease_and_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/AGQGCN9SqF — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) March 13, 2024

If a pilgrim tries to obtain a permit for a second Umrah, the message reads, “The permit issuance fails. To give everyone the chance to perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage can’t be repeated in Ramzan.”

Tips for a healthy Umrah

Do not forget to bring medical socks to avoid walking barefoot for a longtime

Use creams and moisturizers to prevent skin abrasions

Make sure to wear a mask to avoid respiratory infections.

Guidelines

It is important in mind the following etiquette

Cooperate with and adhere to the regulations set in place

Treat others respectfully and kindly, displaying good behaviour in all interactions.

Here, prayers are multiplied and the rewards are increased. How happy is he who is destined to come here!#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#Ease_and_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/EXovFo6auh — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) March 16, 2024