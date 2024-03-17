Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims restricted to one Umrah during Ramzan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during the current holy month of Ramzan.
The move aims to reduce overcrowding during Ramzan, the peak Umrah season.
In a statement, the ministry said that the permits for two or more Umrah pilgrimages will not be issued during the holy month to alleviate congestion and provide comfort for all pilgrims.
To obtain a permit for performing Umrah, people can use the Nusuk App. The ministry also directed pilgrims to follow the date and timing as there is no possibility of changing it in the system. If a pilgrim wants to make changes, they must cancel their permit and apply again.
If a pilgrim tries to obtain a permit for a second Umrah, the message reads, “The permit issuance fails. To give everyone the chance to perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage can’t be repeated in Ramzan.”
Tips for a healthy Umrah
- Do not forget to bring medical socks to avoid walking barefoot for a longtime
- Use creams and moisturizers to prevent skin abrasions
- Make sure to wear a mask to avoid respiratory infections.
Guidelines
- It is important in mind the following etiquette
- Cooperate with and adhere to the regulations set in place
- Treat others respectfully and kindly, displaying good behaviour in all interactions.