Over 5M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in 1st week of Ramzan

Riyadh: The Prophet’s Mosque in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Madinah city welcomed 5,225,231 worshippers and visitors to perform daily prayers during the first week of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque provided comprehensive services to serve and care for them.

At least 414,878 visitors were honored to greet the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions during the same period, according to the authority, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah attracted 134,447 male and 107,697 female visitors, adhering to organizational procedures for managing crowds and visit schedules.

Over the past week, 10,482 elderly and disabled individuals received specialized services, while 110,412 visitors from various nationalities received communication services in multiple languages.

Furthermore, educational services available at the mosque’s library were utilized by 12,279 individuals, and exhibitions and museums saw 4,567 beneficiaries.

Moreover, 149,149 diverse gifts were provided to visitors, along with 648,411 guidance and counseling services through the unified number and communication channels, as part of the services available for the care of worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Field services included providing spatial guidance services to 94,814 beneficiaries and facilitating movement between the courtyards and gates of the Prophet’s Mosque for 36,172 visitors.

In addition, over 144,000 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, along with 15,243 Iftar meals for fasting individuals in designated areas within the Prophet’s Mosque.