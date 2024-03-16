Over 1,400 workers clean Prophet’s Mosque during Ramzan

Riyadh: A total of 1,490 workers have been cleaning and sterilizing the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, its courtyards, and its roof around the clock using advanced technology, automated equipment, and eco-friendly cleaning and sterilization materials.

This is part of the operational plan implemented by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque during the holy month of Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The washing and sterilization activities in the Prophet’s Mosque cover more than 1.378 million square meters of the internal and external courtyards of the mosque and the rooftops.

Workers carry out cleaning and sterilization tasks, especially during peak times before iftar and immediately after the Maghrib prayer to wash, sterilize, and disinfect internal and external floors and carpets.

SPA observed artificial intelligence-operated robots performing washing and sterilization tasks in courtyards. The robot uses a special panel and camera to identify designated paths and return to the starting point after two to four hours.

Post-iftar, cleaning and sterilization efforts at the Prophet’s Mosque are at their peak, with over 16,900 maintenance and service orders expected to be completed.