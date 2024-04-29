Delhi: Flyers smuggles 922 grams of gold from Dubai, held

Customs officials in Delhi arested two foreign passengers coming from the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling 922 grams of gold.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday, April 28.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passenger was arrested based on intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold worth Rs 64.91 lakh.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from him.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 922 grams of gold valued at Rs. 64.91 Lakhs from two foreign nationals who arrived from Dubai. The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/abjEbHAaLW — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) April 28, 2024

This was not the first time that gold was being smuggled into the country by passengers arriving from the Gulf. Customs authorities at Indian airports have often apprehended several for smuggling gold into the country.

Gold smugglers are increasingly employing innovative methods to circumvent customs authorities.