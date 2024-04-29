Saudi Arabia: Guidelines for visiting Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a set of guidelines for those visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

“When visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, we are deeply aware of the sacredness of the surroundings, which inspires us to show the highest standards of decorum and morality,” the ministry wrote on X.

Ettiquette for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque

Step into the mosque with your right foot as a sign of respect.

It is essential to begin by offering the “prayer for entering the mosque.”

It is essential to greet the Prophet Muhammad and his companions.

In the mosque, it is important to maintain a state of serenity and tranquility.

Enjoy the serene atmosphere by engaging in abundant prayers and mindful reflection.

The following guidelines encourage worshippers to show respect for the Prophet’s Mosque and foster a peaceful and spiritual environment for themselves and their fellow Muslims, the ministry added.

نستشعر قدسية المكان عند زيارة المسجد النبوي، ونتحلّى الآداب والأخلاق الحميدة.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/qAwTY5hS2r — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) April 27, 2024

The guidelines come at a time when the Kingdom is preparing for the arrival of the pilgrims for the haj 1445 AH-2024.

Many pilgrims are keen on visiting Madinah before performing the rituals of Haj to pay their respects to the Prophet and pray at the Grand Mosque.

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 14.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.