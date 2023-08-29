Delhi govt sets up inquiry committee to probe teacher making communal remarks

New Delhi: A day after an FIR was registered against a government school teacher for allegedly making derogatory religious remarks inside the classroom at a school in East Delhi, the Delhi government said on Tuesday that it has set up an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

“Guidelines are also being issued to all the teachers and principals for ensuring non-discrimination along the lines of religion, caste, region, language, etc.,” the Delhi government said.

A senior police officer had said on Monday that the teacher made the alleged remarks on a particular community in the classroom at a government school in the Gandhi Nagar area last week.

“The police received a complaint and registered a case at Gandhi Nagar police station. Further probe is going on,” the officer added.

Recently, an FIR was filed against a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, who could be seen in a viral video instructing the students to slap their classmate belonging to the minority community.

The incident reportedly took place on August 24 at Neha Public School, located at Khubbapur village under the jurisdiction of Mansurpur police station.

However, the accused teacher, Tripta Tyagi, later downplayed the incident by calling it a “minor issue”, despite the registration of case against her.

