Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th March 2024 1:31 pm IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
LG V K Saxena (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody till March 28 by a court here.

Also Read
Delhi Assembly adjourned briefly amid protest by AAP MLAs against Kejriwal’s arrest

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, “I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.”

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th March 2024 1:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button