Delhi grants Rs 95 crore to MANUU for empowering technology

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) secured the funding of over Rs 95 crores from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India (GoI) for its Department of Computer Science and Information Technology (CS&IT).

According Led by its Chief Investigator, Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology and Professor, CS&IT has surpassed all expectations by securing this funding for the project titled “Virtual Reality-Based Assistive System for Learning and Assessment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities.”

National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) and MANUU will collaborate for the implementation of the project.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor and members of the Academic Council congratulated Prof. Abdul Wahid and his team for the achievement.

The project manifests compassion and empathy to address the pressing needs of those often neglected or under-served. It aims to help stakeholders involving learners with Intellectual Disability, special educators.