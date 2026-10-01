Delhi HC grants bail to pro-ISIS group member in UAPA case

He allegedly provided funds on multiple occasions to fund terrorist activities.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Delhi High Court sign and emblem in the image.
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 1, granted bail to Mohd Shahzad Kamal, an alleged member of a pro-ISIS group ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam’, in a case under the anti-terror law.

“Bail granted,” a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj said.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kamal along with other co-accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and wilfully abetted in providing funds for “jihadi activities” of ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam’, a terrorist gang affiliated with the proscribed organisation ISIS.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Kamal allegedly provided funds on multiple occasions to fund terrorist activities.

He was arrested on August 31, 2021 in the NIA case registered in 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Kamal approached the high court after the trial court rejected his bail application on May 29, 2024.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

A copy of the high court’s verdict is awaited.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button