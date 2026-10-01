Delhi HC grants bail to pro-ISIS group member in UAPA case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 1, granted bail to Mohd Shahzad Kamal, an alleged member of a pro-ISIS group ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam’, in a case under the anti-terror law.

“Bail granted,” a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj said.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kamal along with other co-accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and wilfully abetted in providing funds for “jihadi activities” of ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-E-Islam’, a terrorist gang affiliated with the proscribed organisation ISIS.

Kamal allegedly provided funds on multiple occasions to fund terrorist activities.

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He was arrested on August 31, 2021 in the NIA case registered in 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Kamal approached the high court after the trial court rejected his bail application on May 29, 2024.

A copy of the high court’s verdict is awaited.