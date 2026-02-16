Delhi HC grants bail to SDPI president MK Faizy in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday, February 16, granted bail to SDPI national president M K Faizy in a case of alleged money laundering related to the proscribed outfit Popular Front of India.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna pronounced the order, a copy of which is awaited.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), founded in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, is alleged to be the political front of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The ED had earlier called the SDPI the “political front” of PFI. The Union government banned the PFI in September 2022, calling it an “unlawful association”.

According to the ED, funds were transferred from the PFI to the SDPI.

The agency arrested Faizy last March at the IGI Airport in Delhi in connection with its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The trial court had refused bail to Faizy in the case last August.

Before the PFI was banned, simultaneous raids and enforcement action were carried out against the organisation by multiple probe agencies, including the ED, the NIA and various state police forces.