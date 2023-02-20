Delhi HC moved against Centre’s decision to take over 123 Waqf properties

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently decided to take over the 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargah and graveyards.

Published: 20th February 2023 3:58 pm IST
Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board has moved the High Court against the Centre’s decision to take over 123 Waqf properties, Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said on Monday.

He asserted that the 123 properties are with the Waqf Board for long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to “occupy it forcibly”.

