Delhi HC quashes FIR against man booked for staring at co-passenger on flight

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man accused of “persistently” staring at a woman co-passenger on a flight after the parties settled the matter.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja observed the parties had arrived at a settlement and prolonging the dispute would serve no purpose.

The complainant confirmed before the court that she settled the case with the petitioner without any force, fear, coercion and had no objection if the FIR, registered for the offence of using or indulging in “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”, was quashed.

“The fact that parties have put a quietus to the dispute, no useful purpose will be served in continuing with the present FIR…under Sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code registered at PS IGI Airport along with all the other consequential proceeding…,” said the court on May 30.

The court, as a result, quashed the FIR.

The woman alleged during her journey on May 28 last year on her flight from Indore to Delhi, the petitioner stared at her persistently and caused discomfort.

She said upon landing, she made a written complaint to the police.

The Delhi Police counsel said in view of the settlement, there was no objection if the FIR and the chargesheet were quashed.