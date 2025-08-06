Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea for women’s entry in armed forces via CDS

The petition, filed by one Kush Kalra, argued not allowing women in the armed forces through CDS was violation of fundamental right to practice any profession, granted under the Constitution.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 6th August 2025 9:18 pm IST
Delhi High Court
New Delhi: A petition filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought women’s entry in the armed forces through Combined Defence Services so that “country is not deprived of officers like Col Sofiya Qureshi”.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on the plea.

“If women are denied entry in armed forces through CDS, country would be deprived of officers like Col Sofiya Qureshi, who gained national attention during Operation Sindoor,” the petition claimed.

“A career as a permanent commissioned officer of the armed forces is considered to be one of the most respected and exciting professions in India, prohibition on women to apply for this profession violates their right to practice profession,” it claimed.

