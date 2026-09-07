Delhi HC summons Sudhir Chaudhary in Rs 5 crore defamation case

The case has been filed by activist Vijay Sherawat.

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Sudhir Chaudhary

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has summoned journalist Sudhir Chaudhary in a Rs 5 crore defamation case filed by activist Vijay Sherawat.

Sherawat has accused Chaudhary, his production company Essprit Productions and Prasar Bharati (DD News) of false reporting during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar. The activist stated that the journalist, in his programme named ‘DECODE,’ ran a news report alleging he spoke about destroying the Parliament and creating a Nepal-like situation in India.

“Sansad bhawan ukhad diya jayega… Nepal bana diya jayega.”

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He has denied making the statement, claiming it was made by two different men. He said within hours of the broadcast, the clip was republished across X and Instagram. He and his family have received death and assault threats, with some openly calling for him to be beheaded.

Sherawat added the threats did not stop even after he posted a clarification video on the topic.

He has approached the High Court to stop the content from being published/re-published or broadcast.

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