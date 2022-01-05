Delhi HC to hear plea to postpone UPSC civil services mains exam

New Delhi: Delhi high court decided to hear the petition seeking the postponement of UPSC civil services mains examination in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The petition which was mentioned by Advocate Anushree Kapadia before a bench led by Chief Justice DN Patel is scheduled to be heard on January 6.

In the petition which was filed by the students who have cleared civil services preliminary examination, it was mentioned, “be that as it may, the candidates/petitioners have gone through all of it and were set to appear in the examinations. However, suddenly the Covid 19 Infection once again surfaced with its new variant Omicron and has spread exponentially in a very short period and likely to give rise to a third Covid 19 wave”.

It has also highlighted that most of the examination centers are either in metro cities or state capital which is densely populated. These densely populated poses a threat of COVID-19 spread, plea added.

Citing the UPSC policy, the plea mentioned, “Further, there is no proper pre-examination testing. Temperature checks can be cheated by taking Paracetamol. If few candidates attempt examination with Covid than it might result in infecting all candidates as they have to spend 6 hours writing papers in same room. Further, once infected, candidates will be prohibited from writing subsequent papers as per UPSC policy. They also risk spreading to others including their families”

It may be mentioned that the UPSC civil services mains exam is scheduled from January 7 to 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, India registered a single-day rise of 58,097 Covid cases, a spike of 20,718 over the previous days total, and 534 deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. The Omicron tally has also climbed to 2,135.