Delhi: Hindutva speaker asks supporters to store arms against ‘terrorists’

Delhi: A Hindutva speaker allegedly asked his supporters to store weapons in their homes in preparation for any Muslim terrorist activity in Delhi’s Dwarka Mor.

Speaking at the Virat Hindu Sammelan in Delhi, the speaker addressed the gathering with a Jai Shri Ram slogan and urged the crowd to chant with him, “so loud that it reaches every Jihadi’s ears.”

A part of the event captured on video was shared on social media, which showed the speaker using derogatory language against Muslims and Allah.

“While Lord Rama knew how to aim an arrow, Allah ko bas puncture banana aatha tha,” he said, in an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 comment.

“Millions of hectares of land exist across the country under the Waqf. This land, this property, should have been used to feed the poor, helpless children or women. Had it been used judiciously today, my Muslim youth wouldn’t have to live a life of repairing bicycle punctures,” PM Modi had said last year.

The Hindutva worker reiterated that he speaks without restraint, adding that he does not believe in secularism. “With the way things are going, neither Hindu (religion) nor Hindustan will be saved,” he said.

He advised all attendees to keep safe and be prepared by arming themselves with rifles and guns, citing the alleged illegal arms found in madrasas across India.

Additionally, the man said that those practising “love jihad” are the real kafirs (wrongdoers), using the example of a Muslim man who “trapped” 300 women, including a Dalit woman.

He ended his address by issuing a stern warning to the Muslim community.