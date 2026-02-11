20 men attack passenger with beard, wearing skull cap at Hafeezpet station

Hyderabad: En route to Latur in Maharashtra, a passenger named Mohammed Imran was allegedly attacked by around 20 men for his religious identity.

A video of the Muslim man recounting the incident to the police emerged on social media on February 11. “Mujhe bas uthaya aur marne chala (He just picked me up and went to kill me),” Imran told the officers.

He said that they targeted him after seeing him with a beard and a skull cap, and even attacked his friend who tried to intervene.

The assault reportedly took place on the Manmad-Kakinada-Shirdi Express while it was stopped at the Hafeezpet station in Hyderabad.

According to Imran, the group was already engaged in a physical altercation, prompting him to approach them and inquire about the man being hit.

“They were arguing, so I approached them and asked, ‘why are you hitting him?'”

However, the situation escalated as the group of 20 men began beating him instead. He added that he can identify the assailants to assist with the investigation.

Persecutions against Indian Muslims continue with greater velocity every day, with even political figures like Assam Chief Minister posting Islamophobic videos targeting Muslims.