20 men attack passenger with beard, wearing skull cap at Hafeezpet station

The assault reportedly took place on the Manmad-Kakinada-Shirdi Express while it was stopped at the Hafeezpet station in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 11th February 2026 2:43 pm IST|   Updated: 11th February 2026 4:07 pm IST
Muslim man alleges 20 men assaulted him in a targeted attack in hafeezpet station

Hyderabad: En route to Latur in Maharashtra, a passenger named Mohammed Imran was allegedly attacked by around 20 men for his religious identity.

A video of the Muslim man recounting the incident to the police emerged on social media on February 11. “Mujhe bas uthaya aur marne chala (He just picked me up and went to kill me),” Imran told the officers.

He said that they targeted him after seeing him with a beard and a skull cap, and even attacked his friend who tried to intervene.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The assault reportedly took place on the Manmad-Kakinada-Shirdi Express while it was stopped at the Hafeezpet station in Hyderabad.

According to Imran, the group was already engaged in a physical altercation, prompting him to approach them and inquire about the man being hit.

“They were arguing, so I approached them and asked, ‘why are you hitting him?'”

MS Admissions 2026-27

However, the situation escalated as the group of 20 men began beating him instead. He added that he can identify the assailants to assist with the investigation.

Persecutions against Indian Muslims continue with greater velocity every day, with even political figures like Assam Chief Minister posting Islamophobic videos targeting Muslims.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 11th February 2026 2:43 pm IST|   Updated: 11th February 2026 4:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button