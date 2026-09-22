Delhi horror: Minor girl gang-raped by men posing as cops

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men posing as cops at a park near Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir, officials have said.

According to the officials, the girl and her friend went to Kalkaji Mandir at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

After offering prayers at the temple, the two went to a nearby park at around 7:30 p.m. Three accused, aged around 25-30 years, approached them, claiming to be policemen, according to the complainant.

Officials said that the men threatened the two and raped the girl.

The police said that the PCR call regarding the rape at the park near Kalkaji Mandir and ISKCON Temple was received at 8.45 p.m., following which a team reached the spot.

Subsequently, one of the accused was apprehended following an encounter with the police.

The accused sustained a gunshot wound and is currently receiving medical assistance, officials said.

An investigation is underway, while efforts to locate the other two accused are ongoing.

This comes just days after a sixth-grade student was sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area after she was restrained and her hands and legs were tied.

The minor had reportedly gone out to purchase stationery when the incident took place. During this time, she was allegedly lured into a nearby shop by the accused, where she was restrained and sexually assaulted.

The incident came to light after police received a PCR call on the night of September 16 regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by a shopkeeper, officials said.

Police said the accused, identified as 56-year-old Maqsood, was arrested. Following his arrest, he was sent to judicial custody on the same day after due legal procedure.

Earlier, on September 13, another incident came to light. A gang rape and murder of a teenage girl by four persons, including three juveniles, occurred in Delhi, with police saying the accused subsequently abandoned her body in an open area.

Parts of the victim’s decomposed body were later found to have been eaten by stray dogs.

According to police, the incident came to light on September 13 when the girl’s severely decomposed body was discovered near a field along Kushak Road in the Swaroop Nagar area of North Delhi. The condition of the body was such that police could not initially determine the victim’s gender.

Subsequently, after a thorough investigation, four persons connected with the incident, including three juveniles, were arrested.

The latest incident has thrown light on the poor law and order situation in the national Capital and the lack of safety of women and girls.