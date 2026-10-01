Delhi-Hyderabad train kills 195 sheep, shepherd claims 375

Hyderabad: The Dakshin Express, travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad, ran over at least 195 sheep on September 29, which strayed onto railway tracks near Aushapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

However, the owner claimed that 375 sheep were killed and another 50 were injured in the accident, causing him a loss of Rs 40 lakh. The accident occurred when the train was passing through Bibinagar and Ghatkesar railway stations when the incident occurred at around 2:32 am.

According to a Times of India report, the owner of the sheep, Balamoni Kistaiah, said he kept the flock near the railway tracks. He claimed that the sheep panicked after dogs barked at them and fled towards the railway tracks.

Kistaiah was asleep when the incident occurred. When he woke up, he found that the flock was missing and began searching for the animals. He later found several of them dead on the railway tracks.

Shepherd’s family claims 40 lakh loss, seeks govt aid. While Kistaiah estimated that 375 sheep had died and another 50 were injured, Railway Protection Force personnel said they had accounted for 195 deaths so far.

“We are probing the matter to ascertain the actual extent of loss,” said Rakesh Meena, RPF inspector, Cherlapally.

The RPF has registered a case.

Veterinary doctors are conducting an autopsy on the dead sheep to assess the extent of the loss, said Y Ashok Reddy, Bibinagar tahsildar. He added that the government would decide on compensation after the postmortem reports.