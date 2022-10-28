Video: IndiGo plane’s engine catches fire during take-off

IndiGo flight 6E-2131 which was supposed to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft.

Priyanka Kumar, one of the passengers, tweeted a video of the event, which showed one of the engines on fire and spewing sparks.

Indigo 6E 2131



Scary experience on Delhi runway!



This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened. #indigo pic.twitter.com/6kcKCSVLOh — Priyanka Kumar (@PriyankaaKumarr) October 28, 2022

According to the Delhi Police, all passengers and staff are safe. The Airbus A320 aeroplane carried 184 passengers.

“An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. The take-off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” a statement from IndiGo said.