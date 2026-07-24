Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Ahmad Bukhari surrenders in court

Muzaffarnagar: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Maulana Ahmad Bukhari, surrendered before a court here on Friday, July 24, in connection with a 19-year-old case of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during an election campaign.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Aggarwal granted him bail after he furnished two sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

Bukhari had been facing bailable warrants for repeatedly failing to appear before the court in the case.

Prosecution Officer KC Maurya told PTI that the case was registered against Bukhari and others at Khatauli police station on April 10, 2007, under Sections 171 (fraudulent impersonation of a public servant) and 188 (disobedience of a lawful order promulgated by a public servant) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, Bukhari had allegedly arrived in Khatauli by helicopter and addressed a public meeting without obtaining the requisite permission, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The police had filed the case after the alleged violation, and Bukhari had failed to appear before the court despite repeated summonses and bailable warrants, Maurya said.