Delhi leads way with world’s 1st online ‘fat dog’ competition

Launched by the popular Instagram page Fat Dogs of Delhi, the tournament has led to endorsements from digital voters campaigning for their favourite four-legged candidates. Voting is open on Instagram till September 29.

Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published:
Delhi leads way with world’s 1st online ‘fat dog’ competition
Some of the contenders. Source: Instagram/fatdogsofdelhi

New Delhi: A viral online competition featuring 64 of Delhi’s cuddliest canines is taking social media by storm as users vote to crown the city’s ultimate ‘fat’ dog.

Launched by the popular Instagram page Fat Dogs of Delhi, the tournament has led to endorsements from digital voters campaigning for their favourite four-legged candidates. Voting is open on Instagram till September 29.

Leading the pack, as it were, are Kutta Singh, Mahakutteshwar, Gajinder, Gogo, Googoo, Monty, Bear and Laila.

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Kutta Singh is fast emerging as a clear favourite, with supporters sharing posters and urging people to vote for her.

Blinkit has also thrown its weight behind Kutta Singh on X. “Full support to Kutta Singh from Rohini, free treats for the winner btw, woof woof, ” it wrote.

Many people are also busy campaigning for their favourites. One X user wrote, “This isn’t a game, we run this s***. There’s no fat dogs of Delhi hype without Kutta Singh. Ur always a winner in my eyes. Kutta Singh forever.”

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Another wrote, “Kutta Singh has constantly changed the lives of many Rohini/DTU and surrounding college peeps over the years. We were brought into her presence back in 2024 when we moved to Rohini. Her massive presence rocked our world right into place. This underdog deserves a place above nepo dogs.”

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Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published:

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