Delhi liquor policy case: SC grants bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 2, granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections. He was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who has been in jail for six months.

After hearing the matter at length, the apex court said: “Leave granted. Sanjay Singh is released on bail during pendency of proceedings.”

It noted: “… we must record that concession made on behalf of ED has been made before commencement of arguments. We clarify we have not made any comments on merits.”

Sanjay Singh had moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22, 2023 dismissed his plea.

Pursuant to the liberty granted by the Supreme Court in the pending matter, the AAP leader had moved a regular bail application before the jurisdictional trial court.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

The Delhi minister shared the news of Singh’s bail in a post on X and said in Hindi, “Satyameva Jayate.”

Several AAP leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former state education minister Manish Sisodia have been arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from IANS)