Delhi liquor policy scam: K Kavitha moves SC over ED summons

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha, who is also a member of the legislative council, on March 24.

“Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?” her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea. It is “completely against the law”, the lawyer said.

The Telangana chief minister’s daughter had earlier been summoned by the ED on March 11 and was grilled by the central agency for at least 9 hours. She also was reportedly summoned by the ED for a second time on March 16, Thursday.

Kavitha is being questioned over her alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam. Her close associate Arun Ramachandran Pillai is currently in ED custody. He was arrested on March after hours of questioning and was the 11th arrest in the case.

Former Delhi cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has also been arrested in connection with the case.

