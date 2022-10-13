Delhi liquor scam: Accused Abhishek, Butchi Babu questioned

HYDERABAD: Abhishek Rao Boinpally, an accused in the Delhi liquor scam case was interrogated in custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials. Abhishek was unable to answer the questions put forth to him by the officials.

CBI officials enquired about the irregularities in the policy, which the liquor traders could use for illegal benefit. Officials have also questioned auditor Butchi Babu and other business people.

Officials have enquired about the establishment of shell companies at the time of liquor tenders and questioned Abhishek about the roots of the scam and his involvement in it, sources told The New Indian Express. Their idea was to derive the motive behind the scam.

The accused was also questioned about his interest in Delhi excise policy and the reason he conducted multiple meetings with traders and other accused in Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Mumbai. Abhishek replied that he had plans to start a business with Robin Distilleries director and co-accused Arun Ramchandran Pillai, said sources.

Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, the co-accused who is assumed to be a close associate to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with the transfer of funds was also interrogated by the CBI as informed by the sources.

The duo, Abhishek and Amit were asked for proof of the money collected from licensee vendors and the exact figure of the total amount transferred to Manish Sisodia and other people involved.

The CBI has also interrogated two other businesspersons at the CBI Headquarters in New Delhi. Officials suspect that the two are linked to Abhishek Rao. The duo was questioned on their participation in meetings with traders and accused Abhishek.