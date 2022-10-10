Delhi liquor scam: Hyderabad businessman Boinapally Abhishek arrested

Hyderabad: A businessman from the city was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Boinapally Abhishek was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday and shifted to Delhi. He was one of the directors of Robin Distribution LLP which was incorporated on July 12, 2022. CBI officials stated that they have arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

The accused will be produced before the competent court. CBi officials further said the man was not cooperating with the agency in the ongoing investigation and misguiding officials. His name came up during the investigation after which action was taken. It was the second arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case.