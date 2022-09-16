Delhi Liquor Scam: Fresh ED raids in Telugu states, search at 40 locations underway

Hyderabad: In a nationwide crackdown in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam, special teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning conducted raids at multiple locations across Telugu states. As many as 25 ED teams were pressed into service to carry out searches in Hyderabad.

According to highly placed sources, the raids began this morning and Enforcement officials were seen in action in the Jayabheri Apartments in the Raidurgam area under Cyberabad commissionerate limits. Similar raids are also being carried out in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and Bengaluru too. Multiple raids are being carried out in 40 places in the country.

The ED officials are conducting raids at six places in Hyderabad including Ramachandran Pillai’s companies and House. Pillai is the director of Hyderabad-based Robin Distilleries Pvt Ltd. The raids are being conducted at the offices and homes of Abhishek Rao and G Premsagar also searched.

Though the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate into the Delhi Liquor Scam, has earlier created a stir in the national capital, Delhi, the action, in this case, is still continuing.

In the first week of September, the Enforcement Directorate officials registered a case based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR on the Delhi Liquor Scam. The CBI named Sisodia as the accused No. 1 in its FIR. The CBI registered an FIR under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts).

This case has been registered with the allegations of a Rs.30 crore exemption given to the liquor traders. There are allegations against him that licensees have been extended at will and policy rules have been framed in violation of excise rules.