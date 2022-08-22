Delhi liquor scam: Kavitha to file defamation case against BJP leaders

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday slammed Delhi BJP leaders for leveling allegations against her and Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and said that she is going to file a defamation case against them.

Speaking to media persons, she alleged that BJP is using central agencies to target opposition leaders. ‘All the allegations leveled by BJP leaders will remain allegations’, she added.

Reacting to Delhi BJP leaders’ attempt to drag TRS in the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Kavitha said that she will move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

The BJP on Sunday alleged that K. Kavitha, played a crucial role in the multi-crore. liquor policy scam involv ing Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



The MLC @RaoKavitha 's response to it 👇 pic.twitter.com/N8OI33X6j0 — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) August 22, 2022

On Monday, advocates at Nampally high court burnt effigies of BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Sirsa for their allegations against MLC Kavitha.

What is the allegation?

On Sunday, BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed that KCR’s family members attended the meetings on the Delhi excise policy’s formulation at a five-star hotel.

He further claimed that Telangana and West Bengal has similar excise policy.

“Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at Oberoi Hotel. KCR’s family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi, along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,” Verma alleged.

Verma also alleged that between the liquor mafia and the AAP government, K Kavitha acted as a middleman .

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also addressed the media and alleged that KCR’s daughter K Kavitha attended meetings in the five star hotel on the excise policy in Delhi.

She (K Kavitha) was the one who brought liquor mafias from south India to Delhi. Advance money was paid for Goa and Punjab elections, Sirsa alleged.

With inputs from PTI